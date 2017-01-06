Netflix Ratings Revealed? These Are the Top 25 Original Streaming Shows of 2016

Barb, Eleven and the Demogorgon came close, but they weren’t quite a match for Piper Chapman and the inmates of Litchfield. In its fourth season, Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black was the most popular original streaming series of 2016, leaving the platform’s new smash hit Stranger Things to settle for second place.

Netflix, Amazon and Hulu are notorious for keeping viewing figures for their programs a secret, but metric service Symphony Advanced Media has compiled independent data on the 25 most-watched shows of the past 12 months.

SymphonyAM uses technology that tracks engagement across streaming platforms via television, mobile phones, tablets and computers. The data is based on engagement of shows in their first 35 days of availability in the U.S.—dubbed “L35” data by the company.