Chuck Schumer Rising Above 'Babyish Street Fight of Name-Calling'

Sen. Chuck Schumer is acutely aware that one moment you can be basking in the golden glow of Donald Trump’s compliments and the next freezing in the shade of his Twitter feed. Like how on the one hand Trump said he gets along with the New York senator better than his Republican counterpart, Sen. Mitch McConnell, but on the other—as of this week—the president-elect called Schumer a “clown.” Schumer could care less either way. “It doesn’t faze me in the least,” he said in an interview with The Daily Beast on Thursday inside his new Capitol Hill office. “The name-calling doesn’t bother me and I’m not going to engage in a petty, babyish street fight of name-calling. I’m going to stick to the substance.” Schumer is in the process of literally and figuratively moving into the role of the leader of the Democratic Party. His office suite is cluttered with boxes and his head is filled with ideas for how a depleted Democratic minority can still make progress despite being outnumbered at every turn.