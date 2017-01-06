More Republicans are expressing anxiety over plans to repeal Obamacare before reaching agreement on a replacement plan.
And now one GOP senator has said clearly the two steps should happen simultaneously.
The senator is Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and during an interview on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press Daily” on Thursday, he said, “I think when we repeal Obamacare, we need to have the solution in place moving forward.”
Rush To Repeal Obamacare Draws Warning From Another GOP Senator
