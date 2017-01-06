Newsvine

Gulliver Swift

About Seeding does not mean advocacy. Articles: 2 Seeds: 211 Comments: 4570 Since: Mar 2008

Puerto Rico just filed a bill for statehood by 2025

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Gulliver Swift View Original Article: theweek.com
Seeded on Fri Jan 6, 2017 7:05 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Puerto Rico's representative in Congress on Wednesday filed a bill that would turn the Caribbean territory into a full-fledged American state by 2025.

"We are treated as second-class American citizens," said Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez, who introduced the legislation. "The territorial status has contributed to the economic crisis. We don't get assigned the same resources."

This bill is not the only step in the island's potential journey toward becoming the 51st state. Puerto Ricans will also be asked to vote in a referendum indicating their preference for statehood or complete independence from the United States. A 2012 vote saw 54 percent of Puerto Ricans wanted their territorial status to end and 61 percent preferred statehood as the next step.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor