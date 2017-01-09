What Congress can teach us about calling Trump a 'liar'

Donald Trump is two weeks away from the presidency, and the world of political journalism rumbles with the question of whether journalists should call him a “liar.” I agree with the Wall Street Journal’s Gerard Baker, whose comments on “Meet the Press” last week started the brawl, that the word “lie” and its cognates should be applied to public officials with extreme caution. Inasmuch as it is a reporter’s job to give readers only verifiable truth, and the word lie implies the often unknowable component of motive, it’s best left out of the discussion — even when it seems all but certain that the public official, in this case Trump, knew what he was saying was untrue when he said it.

Baker’s concern is mainly with the propriety or impropriety of journalists, particularly reporters, calling Trump a liar. There’s a closely related point to be made, too, and it’s this: Once you call someone a liar, even if he is one, there’s no end to the number of people you’ll be calling liars. That’s especially true in politics, a field in which — I think we can say in the abstract — a lot of people lie.