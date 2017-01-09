My big difference with conservatives is that I am skeptical of free and unregulated markets.

Markets don't deliver justice - they give us economies. Conservatives get swept away with the notion of an invisible hand and liken it to the "hand of God." It isn't. It's a metaphor and I really wish Adam Smith had come up with a different one.

The economies that markets give us are complicated systems and collections of subsystems. As we have seen time and time again, market-based economies have no problem delivering enormous inequality, poverty, suffering, and damage to the environment. Those are attributes injustice NOT justice.

I believe governments have a moral obligation to insert themselves into the economic system in order to achieve greater justice. The hard part is getting that plugging in of government into the economic system right. It is easy to create imbalances that do more harm than good.

But as we have seen, the harm piles up with or without government help. Conservatives usually seem to be the ones who conveniently pile up the wealth as we stand by and simply do nothing. It's a self-interested rather than a strictly moral set of beliefs.

Say what you will about the Pledge of Allegiance, but I think it brilliantly pairs the word Liberty with the word Justice. Take a moment to think about it and you will realize that Liberty and Justice are in tension with one another and perhaps cannot exist without one another.

A state of pure Liberty would be nothing short of complete Anarchy. Governments would not tell a single person how to behave, ever. Nobody would have to pay taxes. Criminals would go unpunished and human nature, being what it is, the hillsides would be teeming with gun crazed warlords and militias. It doesn't sound like a whole lot of Liberty would be enjoyed by the weak, does it?

Which brings us to Justice. What exactly is Justice, anyway? There is an entire article devoted to the topic over at Wikipedia. Every culture seems to have its own definition for the concept of Justice. I would like to suggest that Justice is the process of righting wrongs. In order for there to be this process, there needs to be a government that can adjudicate these wrongs and enforce remedies.

What exactly are these wrongs that should be righted? A good place to start is with our natural rights. John Locke characterized humans as having natural rights to life, liberty, and property. Thomas Jefferson updated this to be natural rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. (And then our founding fathers limited the right to vote to property owners. Go figure.)

More recent thinking on human rights includes Franklin Delano Roosevelt's speech outlining the Four Freedoms (Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want, and Freedom From Fear) and the 8 page Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Personally, I like to keep things simple. I think Thomas Jefferson (and Benjamin Franklin) got it right with "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." We live in a different world today than they could have possibly ever imagined. We even have technologies today as adults we could scarcely imagine as children. Yet millions of Americans live in poverty and with hunger, homelessness, disease and the other insecurities that go along with it. And billions more in the world do.

We have the resources and wealth to make America (and the world) more just if we only apply ourselves, our knowledge and our imaginations.

And we have a moral obligation to do so.