Democrats would be smart to embrace Keith Ellison as DNC chair

Many members of the Democratic Party establishment remain profoundly angry at Bernie Sanders and the leading supporters of his 2016 primary campaign. Conversely, many grassroots Sanders supporters remain profoundly angry at the leadership of the Democratic Party. Rehashing the origins of this situation would be pointless, but it hangs like a cloud over the race for chair of the Democratic National Committee.

The people who are actually voting in this election — largely state party officials with lots of mundane-but-important concerns that have nothing to do with the primary — would really like this to not simply be a proxy battle about Sanders. And they have a point. From their perspective, the key question about Congress member, Sanders supporter, and DNC race frontrunner Keith Ellison is his fitness to do the mundane-but-important work of a national party chair — the kind of work that might be better done by a bland non-entity, some hypothetical Democratic version of Reince Priebus.

But committee members ought to consider two important points from outside their narrow perspective. One is that the race is, in the eyes of every Sanders activist in the country, a proxy fight about Bernie Sanders. The other is that precisely because it’s seen that way, the race is an opportunity to accomplish something much bigger and more significant than improving the day-to-day workings of DNC management — bringing a whole new generation of progressives into the Democratic Party fold.