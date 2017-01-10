Here's How To Understand The Bombshell New Report On Trump And Russia

Top intelligence officials have briefed President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump on claims that Russian spies have “compromising personal and financial information about Trump,” CNN reported Tuesday evening.

The allegations were contained in memos written by a former British spy hired to conduct opposition research on Trump. The claims in the documents ― which BuzzFeed News published in full on Tuesday night ― came from Russian sources, the ex-spy told reporters for multiple outlets. But these claims have been reported before, they aren’t independently verified, and even the man who originally broke the story has warned readers to treat them cautiously.

Here’s what you may have missed: As CNN acknowledges, those same claims were first reported before the election. Now CNN is reporting that FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and Adm. Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, have presented information summarizing the claims to Obama and Trump. That shows that the intelligence community takes the allegations seriously enough to investigate them, summarize them, and brief the president and his successor on them.

But there’s still no compelling public evidence that the claims are true.