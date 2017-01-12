Ex-MI6 officer Christopher Steele in hiding after Trump dossier

An ex-MI6 officer who is believed to have prepared memos claiming Russia has compromising material on US President-elect Donald Trump is now in hiding, the BBC understands. Christopher Steele, who runs a London-based intelligence firm, is believed to have left his home this week. The memos contain unsubstantiated claims that Russian security officials have compromising material on Mr Trump. The US president-elect said the claims were "fake news" and "phoney stuff". Mr Steele has been widely named as the author of a series of memos - which have been published as a dossier in some US media - containing extensive allegations about Mr Trump's personal life and his campaign's relationship with the Russian state. Among the allegations are that Moscow has a video recording of Mr Trump with prostitutes and damaging information about his business activities. 'In fear' BBC News correspondent Paul Wood said he understood Mr Steele left his home on either Tuesday or Wednesday, before he was publicly named, and was now "in hiding". He said he had been told Mr Steele, a father of four, had asked his neighbour to look after his three cats.