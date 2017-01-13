Making an Example of Volkswagen

For too long, big corporations and financial institutions have been able to pay fines for their misdeeds and settle civil cases while escaping criminal indictment. Now, in the final days of the Obama administration, the Department of Justice has delivered a strong message to multibillion-dollar companies and their executives: No one is “too big to jail.”

On Wednesday, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to its emissions-cheating scandal, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to violate the Clean Air Act, customs violations and obstruction of justice. The company agreed to pay the United States $4.3 billion in fines. This is on top of the $16 billion it has agreed to pay American diesel car owners. The total is likely to go higher: The company still faces criminal investigations by attorneys general in 42 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

In addition, federal prosecutors announced criminal charges against six Volkswagen executives. One, Oliver Schmidt, was arrested in Florida last week; the other five are believed to be in Germany. Charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, defraud customers and violate the Clean Air Act.