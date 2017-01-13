Newsvine

Gulliver Swift

About Let's build a firewall and make Russia pay for it! Articles: 3 Seeds: 252 Comments: 4763 Since: Mar 2008

The Latest: C-SPAN online feed interrupted by Russian site

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Gulliver Swift View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:12 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

C-SPAN says its online feed of House floor action was briefly interrupted Thursday by programming for the Russian news site RT. The network says the problem was likely a routing issue, since RT is one of the networks that C-SPAN regularly monitors.

Spokesman Howard Mortman says C-SPAN’s website was replaced by RT for about 10 minutes. He says the network is “investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence.”

The programming glitch came hours after a power outage interrupted a Senate confirmation hearing for Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo to head the CIA. The hearing reconvened in a different room.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor