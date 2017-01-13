MSNBC and C-SPAN And US Senate black out when Russia

The MSNBC glitch occurred just hours after RT overtook C-SPAN’s confirmation feed for a full 10 minutes. An MSNBC spokesman told CNN’s Brian Stelter that, “the show was pre-taped but there was a technical glitch that was resolved in a matter of seconds.”

C-SPAN released a statement, saying they don’t believe that they were hacked and are operating under the assumption that it was an “internal routing issue.”