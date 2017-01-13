Bernie Sanders Is Shifting The Democratic Establishment

When Bernie Sanders hung up his presidential bid at the Democratic National Convention last year, progressive thinkers were grappling with a critical question: Could the enthusiasm Sanders had generated be replicated outside a presidential campaign?

Sanders had already jolted Democratic leaders, proving there was a massive audience for policies that were once laughed off inside the Beltway. He’d upended the political fundraising model with his online small-dollar donation strategy. But he lost. And according to everyone in Washington, Democrats only really mobilize in presidential elections.

On Sunday, the independent senator from Vermont will again begin attempting to counter the conventional wisdom. Across the country, Democratic politicians are holding at least 40 rallies intended to strengthen public resistance to a new wave of Republican attacks on Obamacare and Medicare ― and hear from voters about their concerns.

“For the first time in the modern history of the Democratic party, we’re going to see aggressive outreach efforts,” Sanders told The Huffington Post. “This is a beginning, I hope, of a transformation in the Democratic Party. … Our work has to focus on energizing people where they live and showing them what we are fighting for.”

Sanders rallies in 2016 were part economics lecture, part religious revival. They built a deeply committed group of supporters, but for many, their loyalty was to Sanders himself, not the Democratic Party. After Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump, there are huge numbers of Sanders supporters more comfortable with saying “I told you so” (and to be fair, they did) than helping the Democratic Party get back on its feet.

Sanders wants to bring them into the fold. But he can’t do 40 rallies across the country in a day. Mayors, governors, state senators and other Democratic leaders will be on stage at other rallies. To make the wave of events a reality, Sanders had to win over new allies in the Democratic establishment.