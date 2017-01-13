The Russia Story Reaches a Crisis Point

Have we ever been less sure about the truth of an urgent news story? Three days into the "Russian dossier" scandal, which history will remember by a far more colorful name, we still have no clue what we're dealing with. We're either learning the outlines of the most extraordinary compromise to date of an incoming American president by a foreign power, or we're watching an unparalleled libel and media overreach.
