Looking For Anti-Trump Protests? Here Are Dozens To Choose From

A man who bragged about sexually assaulting women, mocked a reporter with a disability and invited a foreign adversary to hack the U.S. government will be sworn in next Friday as the 45th president of the United States.

And while it’s a fact that President-elect Donald Trump will be the next leader of the free world ― the first one to refuse to release his taxes since 1976, by the way ― you certainly don’t have to like it.

You can voice your concern at one of the hundreds of demonstrations planned across the country and around the world in the days surrounding the inauguration.