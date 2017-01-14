Cory Booker and 12 Other Dems Just Stopped Bernie Sanders' Amendment to Lower Prescription Drug Costs

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), representing the neoliberal establishment wing of the party, has one path. This week he broke protocol and testified against Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) during his confirmation hearing for Attorney General, despite having previously partnered with him in February to present the Congressional Gold Medal to those who had participated in 1965 march for voting rights from Selma to Montgomery. As The Daily Caller reported, Booker said he felt “blessed and honored” to have the partnership. This is classic Booker—stand out front on feel-good social issues, regardless of his past positions, and align with big money everywhere else.

Senator Sanders, the champion of progressives, on the other hand, has acted more legislatively than symbolically. Just recently, he proposed an amendment to the 21st Century Century Cures Act to lower drug costs and allow for the import of cheaper drugs from other countries. However, that failed thanks to Republican opposition, and so he tried again, this time attaching a similar amendment to a concurrent budget resolution for the fiscal year of 2017, to allow importing of cheaper prescription drugs from Canada.

As a Reddit user, gideonvwainwright, pointed out, that amendment failed despite having the support of 12 Republicans including both Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) because of the 'Nay' votes of thirteen Democrats—one of whom was Senator Booker.

This is the full list of Democrats who voted no, along with when they are next up for reelection, courtesy of Reddit.

Michael Bennet (D-CO) – 2022 Cory Booker (D-NJ) – 2020 Maria Cantwell (D-WA) – 2018 Thomas R. Carper (D-DE) – 2018 Bob Casey, Jr. (D-PA) – 2018 Chris Coons (D-DE) – 2020 Joe Donnelly (D-IN) – 2018 Martin Heinrich (D-NM) – 2018 Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) – 2018 Bob Menendez (D-NJ) – 2018 Patty Murray (D-WA) – 2022 Jon Tester (D-MT) – 2018 Mark Warner (D-VA) – 2020