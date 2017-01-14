Why does Secretary of Labor Tom Perez want to be DNC Chair? Episode #12 of The Josh Marshall Show is out and in this episode I talk to Tom Perez about why he wants the job and what he'll do if he gets it. As we did with our interview last week with Rep. Ellison, we're making this episode available to all readers, whether you're a Prime member or not. Click here to listen or download.
Why Does Tom Perez Want To Be DNC Chair (AUDIO)
Seeded on Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:11 PM
