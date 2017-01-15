Thomas Frank on the elitism that crucified the Democrats

American author and journalist Thomas Frank strides in carrying a notepad and in a huff as I greet him, seated at a cosy table at the Tabard Inn in Washington DC. He is about 10 minutes late for our lunch date and upset about the unreliable local metro system. "But hey, Kansas City doesn't have a metro," he says.

Frank is most renowned for writing What's the Matter with Kansas?, a 2004 book about how working-class Americans outside the big cities act against their own economic interest by voting Republican, based on cultural grievances on gay rights, guns, abortion and patriotism.

In the 1970s, he grew up in the conservative suburbs of Kansas City, which straddles Missouri's western edge and the state of Kansas near the Midwest.

But we're here today to talk about his latest book, Listen, Liberal.