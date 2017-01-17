Michael Thomasky: The Five Best and Five Worst Things About the Obama Presidency

Back in December, it was possible to pretend this week would somehow never come. But here it is. Donald Trump is going to be the president of the United States. And Barack Obama is going to give that final salute as he steps aboard Marine One. Well, maybe he won’t be coptering, since he’s only going to Kalorama. But you know what I mean. It’s going to be a devastating day.

I’ll get to the Trump half of this hand-off later this week, but for now, let’s think about Obama. What will his legacy be?

Below, I’ll list what I think were Obama’s five greatest successes and his five biggest whiffs. That’s just for the sake of symmetry, but you shouldn’t take it to mean I think he batted .500. I think his average was a lot higher than that. If he wasn’t a great president, it’s mainly because our polarized times, and the corruption of so many of our institutions into naked instruments of partisan pursuit (hello, FBI), prevented him from achieving a formidable enough list of accomplishments to be considered great. When the other party gives you virtually no votes on anything, openly vows to make you a one-termer, and doesn’t accept your fundamental legitimacy as president, you’re not going to put a second New Deal in place.