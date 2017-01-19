Intercepted Russian Communications Part of Inquiry Into Trump Associates

WASHINGTON — American law enforcement and intelligence agencies are examining intercepted communications and financial transactions as part of a broad investigation into possible links between Russian officials and associates of President-elect Donald J. Trump, including his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, current and former senior American officials said.

The continuing counterintelligence investigation means that Mr. Trump will take the oath of office on Friday with his associates under investigation and after the intelligence agencies concluded that the Russian government had worked to help elect him. As president, Mr. Trump will oversee those agencies and have the authority to redirect or stop at least some of these efforts.

It is not clear whether the intercepted communications had anything to do with Mr. Trump’s campaign, or Mr. Trump himself. It is also unclear whether the inquiry has anything to do with an investigation into the hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s computers and other attempts to disrupt the elections in November. The American government has concluded that the Russian government was responsible for a broad computer hacking campaign, including the operation against the D.N.C.

The counterintelligence investigation centers at least in part on the business dealings that some of the president-elect’s past and present advisers have had with Russia. Mr. Manafort has done business in Ukraine and Russia. Some of his contacts there were under surveillance by the National Security Agency for suspected links to Russia’s Federal Security Service, one of the officials said.

Continue reading the main story

Russian Hacking in the U.S. Election Complete coverage of Russia’s campaign to disrupt the 2016 presidential election. Putin Says Accusations in Trump Dossier Are ‘Clearly Fake’ JAN 17 ‘Kompromat’ and the Danger of Doubt and Confusion in a Democracy JAN 15 C.I.A. Nominee Says He Won’t Balk at Seeking Russian Intelligence JAN 12 N.S.A. Gets More Latitude to Share Intercepted Communications JAN 12 Fact Check: Trump’s News Conference JAN 12 See More »

RELATED COVERAGE

For Trump, Three Decades of Chasing Deals in Russia JAN. 16, 2017

Russians Ridicule U.S. Charge That Kremlin Meddled to Help Trump JAN. 7, 2017 Mr. Manafort is among at least three Trump campaign advisers whose possible links to Russia are under scrutiny. Two others are Carter Page, a businessman and former foreign policy adviser to the campaign, and Roger Stone, a longtime Republican operative.