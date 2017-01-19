Trump says he'll win 'the old fashioned way' in four years

President-elect Donald Trump hailed the election maps that showed his victory, telling top donors the maps showed 'the entire country, practically, other than the little points, was red'

'And we have locations and we have destinations. And I've said before, and I was telling some people, "Next time, four years from now, next time we're going to win the old fashioned way," Trump continued. 'We're going to win because we did so well, because it was so overwhelming the thing we did.'

Trump's comments about his decisive victory in the electoral college followed weeks of coverage about what intelligence agencies say was Russian interference in the election, as his day of celebration is set to be followed by a women's march in Washington.