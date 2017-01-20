Transcript of President Trump's inauguration speech

President Donald Trump just delivered a searing inaugural address, attacking Washington and promising a new hope for Americans who want to dream big.

A rough transcript of Trump's first speech as president follows, and updates will follow.

"Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans and people of the world, thank you.

We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people.