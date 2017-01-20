'Tiny hands, tiny crowds': Internet laughs at puny crowds at Trump's inauguration

nald Trump is now officially president of the United States, but his inauguration didn’t draw the massive crowds of enthusiastic supporters that Barack Obama’s did in 2009.

While official crowd figures haven’t been released yet, photographs make it clear that there was a lot of empty space on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. during Trump’s inauguration. Obama’s inauguration, by contrast, saw the National Mall completely packed, and drew an estimated 1.8 million people.

The crowds at the Trump inauguration were positively puny compared to the ones at Obama’s — and the internet couldn’t help but point and laugh.