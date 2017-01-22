Protesters build mock wall and burn Trump effigy outside US embassy in Mexico City

Protesters have built a cardboard wall outside the US embassy in Mexico City, with an effigy of Donald Trump on top which was pulled down and set on fire.

The demonstration was in protest at the President’s plans to build a wall between the two countries, which Mr Trump has vowed will go ahead.

During the election campaign he described Mexican migrants as rapists and murderers, sparking outrage in the neighbouring country.

The action in the Mexican capital came as hundreds of thousands of women took part in anti-Trump marches around the world.