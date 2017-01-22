Where Were All The Women's March Protesters in November?

The crowd, aware of its own size, emits giddy screams that ripple and grow. Its awareness is evocative of a baby opening and closing its fists, suddenly cognizant of its power to move its own extremities. The screams occur for no discernable reason. Sometimes they emanate from the stage, separated from the Mall by a line of museums. Sometimes, they start in a remote corner of the Mall, or over by Air & Space, or from the lines near the porta potties. I feel like I’m at cheerleading camp, or that an early Jezebel comment section has come alive, and taken mushrooms, and multiplied a millionfold. Where was this during the campaign? Why is this happening now, arguably too late for real change? Is “making a statement” the same as making a change? Was Hillary Clinton really that uninspiring? Did all these people vote? Trying to work one’s way through tens of thousands of people and to a gap hole in a chain link fence is a much bigger pain in the ass than voting...

...Bart, a 45-year-old man in a bright pink Planned Parenthood tee shirt who works in public health, is stymied by what’s next. “I don’t know the way forward,” he says. “Part of me doesn’t want (the Trump administration) to be able to enact anything on their agenda.”

He sighs. “But maybe we should get the worst version of their agenda. Maybe that’s what they voted for.”

A quartet of Trump supporters in fleece vests and baseball caps trudge down the sidewalk. “Look at this shit,” says one. “You lost.”

His friend shrugs. “As long as they’re peaceful,” he said, “I don’t give a fuck what they do.”

He’s right; he doesn’t have to care. I am immediately depressed. Cell phone towers have been overwhelmed, and I haven’t been able to check the news for hours. My bones are cold. I walk home and turn on the television in time to see a split screen of Madonna dancing about feminism and a massive crowd shot from above, in Boston. The screen flickers. Now it’s a crowd in Chicago. Seconds later, New York City is onscreen. Austin, Texas. Mexico City. There must be millions of people marching today.

Where were we in November? Where will we be tomorrow?