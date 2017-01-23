Blue states are in for a world of pain

If blue states think they’re going to be shielded from the coming Trump tsunami, they’re sorely mistaken.

Much has been written about how the unified Republican front in Washington is going to betray the working-class whites of deep-red Trump country. The coming Obamacare repeal, fewer worker protections and additional fraying of the safety net will inflict enormous pain.

Blue states might appear to be relatively insulated from much of this turmoil, since they’ve already locked in many of the progressive policies Republicans aim to roll back at the federal level.

But make no mistake: Blue states are also in for a world of pain — specifically, fiscal pain. There are at least three major reasons why. Two of them are driven by that newly unified Republican front in Washington; the third is their own fault.