The free press doesn't understand yet that it's them or Trump (Opinion)

So Donald Trump began his presidency with a large, pointless lie about inauguration attendance numbers that was easily disproved, then defended it, then walked it halfway back. The media puzzled at the offense and felt somewhat pleased that the administration sort of took it back.

Talk about missing the main story.

The real story here is the same one it’s been all along. Trump is a liar when he wants to be, and he will continue to be one. He is never going to back down from this pattern. Two steps into your face and one step back isn’t a victory for you; it’s a victory for him. And among his many targets, yes, Trump seems to want to use, subvert and ultimately destroy the independent press in the United States.

How do we know this? How long have you been asleep?