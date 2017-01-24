Mainstream Media's Wimpy Inaugural Address Coverage Was No Surprise (Opinion)

We live in a nation of sound bites and short attention spans. So it’s not surprising that reporters and pundits parsing the 1,443-word inaugural address of Donald Trump have tried to distill the essence of the new president’s message as one of simple and straightforward populism.

This interpretation has been offered by commentators across the mainstream media’s political spectrum—from Charles Krauthammer and Tucker Carlson on Fox to Jake Tapper on CNN and Chuck Todd on NBC. Speaking during CNN’s live Inauguration Day coverage, David Axelrod, Barack Obama’s former chief strategist, summed up the consensus when he termed Trump’s remarks a “full-throated … populist manifesto,” citing the speech’s attacks on the “Washington … establishment” and Trump’s pledge to bring back and protect American jobs.

Even some notable supporters of Bernie Sanders, such as Jill Yordy, director of his 2016 presidential campaign in Alaska, seemingly agreed. In a blog post published by The Hill on Friday, Yordy wrote, “I couldn’t help feeling that many of [Trump’s] lines would have been in Bernie’s speech had he won the presidency.”

To such various and sundry voices, I have a one-word response: Really?