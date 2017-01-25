Robert Reich: Trump's Two-Step Strategy To Take Over The Truth (Opinion)

Donald Trump is such a consummate liar that in coming days and years our democracy will depend more than ever on the independent press – finding the truth, reporting it, and holding Trump accountable for his lies.

But Trump’s strategy is to denigrate and disparage the press in the public’s mind – seeking to convince the public that the press is engaged in a conspiracy against him. And he wants to use his tweets, rallies, and videos to make himself the only credible source of public information about what is happening and what he’s doing.

It is the two-step strategy of despots. And it’s already started. It was officially launched the first full day of the Trump administration...

...Step 1: Disparage the press and lie about them...

...Step 2: Threaten to circumvent the press and take the “truth” directly to the people...