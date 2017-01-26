...Some Texas Republicans in Congress told the Tribune they backed building a wall but declined to clarify whether it should be a contiguous construction from San Diego to Brownsville. U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas, believes Trump's support for a border wall is "an analogy," according to a spokeswoman.
No Texas Democrat that responded to the Tribune's survey offered support for a wall.
Among many Texas Republicans in Congress, the concept, while popular with the party's base, collides with another conservative tenant: eminent domain.
A wall would require the confiscation of ranching land near the Rio Grande, and several Texas Republicans expressed concern about the federal government taking away property — often held by families for generations — and the legal tangles that would inevitably arise from that.
Here is where each Texan in Congress stands on one of Trump's most popular campaign promises: ...
Survey of Texans in Congress finds little support for full border wall
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:25 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment