Survey of Texans in Congress finds little support for full border wall

Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:25 PM
...Some Texas Republicans in Congress told the Tribune they backed building a wall but declined to clarify whether it should be a contiguous construction from San Diego to Brownsville. U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas, believes Trump's support for a border wall is "an analogy," according to a spokeswoman.

No Texas Democrat that responded to the Tribune's survey offered support for a wall.

Among many Texas Republicans in Congress, the concept, while popular with the party's base, collides with another conservative tenant: eminent domain. 

A wall would require the confiscation of ranching land near the Rio Grande, and several Texas Republicans expressed concern about the federal government taking away property — often held by families for generations — and the legal tangles that would inevitably arise from that.  

Here is where each Texan in Congress stands on one of Trump's most popular campaign promises: ...

