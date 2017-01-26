Donald Trump Woos Organized Labor, and Hardhats Are Swooning

The President’s master plan to flip union members in time for his reelection is off to a dangerously successful start — but Democrats still have time to counterpunch.

You may not have noticed, what with the President’s barrage of attacks on Muslims and immigrants and people trying to exercise their right to vote who aren’t blond German golf professionals, but Donald Trump met with five union leaders Monday in what was by all accounts a pretty lovey-dovey session. This was Phase One in what people in and around the labor movement I’ve spoken to acknowledge is part of a master plan by Trump, likely egged on by Steve Bannon, to “flip” labor by 2020 and get the movement, or at least significant chunks of it, in his corner. Can it work? Alas, maybe it can.