Kellyanne Conway: The Media Failed; When Will People Be Fired? | (Video | Transcript)

Trump administration adviser Kellyanne Conway joins FNC's Chris Wallace to clear the air about Team Trump's feud with the mainstream media.

"Not one network person has been let go," she argued. "Not one silly political analyst and pundit who talked smack all day long about Donald Trump has been let go. They are panels every Sunday, they are on cable news every day."

She added: "I'm too polite to mention their names, but they know who they are, and they are all wondering who will be the first to go. The election was three months ago. None of them have been let go."

"Biased coverage might be easy to detect, but incomplete coverage, impossible to detect," she also said. "That is my major grievance. The media are not giving us complete coverage."