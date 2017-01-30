President Donald Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, according to a tweet from his press secretary.
Yates on Monday told Justice Department lawyers not to make legal arguments defending President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees, according to sources familiar with the order.
President Trump’s Press Secretary, Sean Spicer tweeted that President Trump has named Dana Boente, US Attorney for the Eastern District of VA as acting AG.
President Trump has fired acting AG Sally Yates for refusal to enforce immigration executive order | FOX6Now.com
