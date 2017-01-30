Russia Moves to Legalize Domestic Violence, While Russian Operatives Linked to Trump/Putin Mysteriously Vanish

It's difficult to discuss these things without sounding conspiratorial and more than a little paranoid, but the facts are the facts. Based on volumes of published reports so far, and on top of warnings from lawmakers with a heavy presence in national security (McCain, Graham, Feinstein, etc), it's becoming increasingly obvious that several of President Trump's top advisers, and perhaps Trump himself, colluded with Vladimir Putin, Russian intelligence and Wikileaks to hijack the 2016 campaign.

But that's only one harrowing trespass in a long sequence of events out of Moscow, collectively painting a horrifying portrait of a Russian kleptocracy with, naturally, Putin at the helm.

And yet, Trump and his disciples remain proudly loyal to Putin, further proving the allegations might be true. After all, if Russia has compromising information on Trump, known in Russian as "kompromat," it only makes sense that Trump would scramble to the defense of Putin...

...Meanwhile, an FSB agent with links to the hacking operation and, possibly, the U.S. intelligence community was disappeared back in December. While attending a meeting, goons rushed in, tossed a black bag over the head of Sergei Mikhailov then whisked him away...

...An ex-KGB chief suspected of helping the former MI6 spy Christopher Steele to compile his dossier on Donald Trump may have been murdered by the Kremlin and his death covered up. it has been claimed.

Oleg Erovinkin, a former general in the KGB and its successor the FSB, was found dead in the back of his car in Moscow on Boxing Day in mysterious circumstances...

...Again, it's difficult to know for sure, but it sounds plausible, doesn't it? It seems like Putin would have an intense interest in disconnecting the hops between Moscow and Mar-a-lago. And this guy, Erovinkin, could be linked to the pee-pee tape.

I'll come right out and say it. Shame on anyone who soft-pedals on Russia, especially our delusional president. ..