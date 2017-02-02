Make Republicans Nuke the Filibuster to Confirm Gorsuch

Once Mitch McConnell had blockaded Barack Obama’s last Supreme Court nomination, and Donald Trump had carried the Electoral College, the chance that Republicans would fill the Court vacancy rose to 100 percent. Trump chose a well-regarded conservative jurist in Neil Gorsuch, rewarding both McConnell’s decision to mount the blockade and the institutional Republican party’s decision to mostly support Trump. The only choice before Senate Democrats is whether to allow Republicans to claim their reward the easy way or the hard way. They should choose the hard way.