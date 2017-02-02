Newsvine

GOP Senator Blames 'Paid Protesters' For Influx Of Disgruntled Callers | The Huffington Post

Upset constituents have inundated the office of Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) with phone calls, letters and emails during President Donald Trump’s tumultuous first two weeks in office. 

He’s hardly the only politician being bombarded by voters urging him to take stands on issues they care about. But he sets himself apart with the claim that many of those deluging his office with correspondence are “paid protesters,” not Coloradans.

