This magazine article is in the news recently because of some really outrageous speculation in the middle with regard to solving the Donald Trump problem.
I provide the article for those curious about the article to read it for themselves.
I DO NOT advocate violence, and for that matter, the article itself claims to reject violence.
Still, it is a pretty outrageous stunt for a magazine to pull, IMHO.
Donald Trump is a purveyor of hatred, a contrarian: anti-liberal, anti-democratic and hostile to a free press, an anti-environmental, corruptible bully; a liar, a misogynist groper and a boor. He developed the political platform you would expect on the back of this persona. And as Village went to press at the beginning of February he appeared now to be implementing it. He holds the reins of power in the most powerful country in the world. He holds the nuclear codes, he can start wars, he can ensure nothing is done about climate change, so that civilisation itself is threatened.