Trump defends Putin: 'You think our country's so innocent?

President Trump defends Russian President Vladimir Putin in a new interview, saying he respects the Russian leader.

"I do respect him ... I respect a lot of people but that doesn't mean I'm going to get along with him," Trump said during an interview with Fox News's Bill O'Reilly.

"He's a leader of his country. I say it's better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS – which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world – that's a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea."

O'Reilly pressed Trump on his statement, saying, "But he's a killer though. Putin's a killer."

"There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What, you think our country is so innocent?" Trump responded.

The interview is scheduled to air Sunday afternoon before the Super Bowl.