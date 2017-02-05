President Trump defends Russian President Vladimir Putin in a new interview, saying he respects the Russian leader.
"I do respect him ... I respect a lot of people but that doesn't mean I'm going to get along with him," Trump said during an interview with Fox News's Bill O'Reilly.
"He's a leader of his country. I say it's better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS – which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world – that's a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea."
O'Reilly pressed Trump on his statement, saying, "But he's a killer though. Putin's a killer."
"There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What, you think our country is so innocent?" Trump responded.
The interview is scheduled to air Sunday afternoon before the Super Bowl.
Trump defends Putin: 'You think our country's so innocent?
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 9:42 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment