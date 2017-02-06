More Democratic state senators consider going rogue from party | New York Post

More Democrats in the fractured state Senate are considering defecting to join a rogue alliance with the Republican majority, sources told The Post.

“The Senate Democrats are blowing up,” said an Albany source.

There are currently eight dissidents in the Independent Democratic Caucus who share power with the GOP.

Senate Democratic sources are worried that others are primed to jump ship after Queens Sen. José Peralta bolted last week.

“I believe many others will be jumping ship to join the IDC. Our Democratic Conference is doomed to die,” said Bronx Sen. Ruben Diaz Sr., a self-described conservative Democrat who caucuses with the mainline Democrats.

Diaz added, “They’re leaving because they want more money and resources for the district that the Democratic Conference can’t provide. The Republicans and the IDC have a pile of money. I can’t blame them.”