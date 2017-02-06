NYC Dems' alliance to Albany Republicans draws voter outrage - NY Daily News

What are those New York City Democrats doing allied to the party of President Trump?

That’s what a growing number of constituents for three state senators are wondering since the pols moved to break away from mainstream Dems and join a conference allied to majority Republicans in Albany.

Queens voters voiced their anger on Friday night at the Jewish Center of Jackson Heights, where some 200 people came to grill state Sen. Jose Peralta about his recent decision to join a group of renegades called the Independent Democratic Conference.

“Your constituents are angry. We are probably going to vote you out,” said Jenny Dubnau, 53, of Jackson Heights.

State Senate Dems’ splinter group gains 8th member: Jose Peralta Peralta held the town hall at the urging of constituents like Dubnau, an artist, who have been furious since Peralta joined the IDC on Jan. 25.

The move came as anti-Trump protests have become a constant in the city, and many audience members accused Peralta of empowering the President’s supporters in Albany.

“(Trump’s) going to do voter suppression and the only people who can protect our state is you guys. And you just aligned yourself with his biggest supporters,” Joan Halligan-Wang, 54, of East Elmhurst said to applause.