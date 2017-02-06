Several Jackson Heights residents plan to protest Peralta's decision to breakaway from Democrats | Jackson Heights Post

Several Jackson Heights residents are upset by State Senator Jose Peralta’s decision to leave the Democratic Party and have started to organize a protest.

Peralta announced his move to join the Independent Democratic Conference last week, leaving some constituents stunned. Several are planning to protest the move tomorrow night, during a public meeting with Peralta at 6 p.m. at the Jewish Center of Jackson Heights at 37-06 77th Street, during which time the senator intends to explain his decision.

“‘Independent Democratic Conference’ is a bunch of fancy bait-&-switch words to make you think you’re electing a Democrat, but you’re really electing a con-man who is siding with the anti-immigrant, anti-LGBT, un-American GOP Trump supporters!” reads the Facebook description, posted by the organizers of the protest.

The IDC is a group comprised of breakaway Democrats who have been elected to the State Senate. With Peralta joining its ranks, the IDC now has a total of eight members in the 63-member chamber.