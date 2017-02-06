Breakaway Democrats in New York Senate Add Another to Their Ranks - The New York Times

ALBANY — The Independent Democratic Conference, whose collaboration with Republicans in the State Senate has allowed that party to control the chamber despite being outnumbered by Democrats, added an eighth member on Wednesday.

By recruiting Senator Jose R. Peralta of Queens this week, and two other members in the fall, the conference has evolved from a breakaway group of Democrats into a full-fledged independent faction in the State Senate and the fulcrum of a four-year-old coalition.

The 63-seat Senate now comprises 31 Republicans and 32 Democrats. In addition to the eight Democrats who now belong to the breakway conference, another, Simcha Felder of Brooklyn, caucuses with the Republicans. That leaves the traditional Senate Democratic Conference with just 23 members.