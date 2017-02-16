Santana Clarifies Those Comments About Beyoncé Not Being A 'Singer, Singer' | The Huffington Post

On Tuesday night, Carlos Santana clarified his recent comments about Beyoncé’s Album of the Year loss at this year’s Grammy Awards.

“My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies [sic],” Santana wrote on Facebook, adding, “My comment about Beyoncé was regretfully taken out of context.”

The Mexican-American musician also stated that he has “the utmost respect for” Beyoncé and that “she deserves all the accolades that come her way.”