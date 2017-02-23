Great Party, Brutal Hangover—Why Democrats Should Reject Their Donor Class

The DNC is now basically a fundraising committee that throws one hell of a party it calls a nominating convention every four years. With fewer voters associating themselves with either party, traditional party structures are collapsing and the donor class on both the left and right is usurping their role. Voters in November made it clear they are not seeking answers from inside the Beltway, so why are Democrats so focused on an archaic Washington institution like the DNC?

Since 2001, national party committees have outsourced their traditional functions: building voter rolls, running ads, and all other activities people think the DNC still performs. Parties cannot and will never have control over the policy debate, because of the change in election law. It has no ability to pick winners or losers for elections, despite outrage from Bernie Sanders supporters.

If you want evidence of the death of national political parties, ask yourself, did anybody at the Republican National Committee want Donald Trump to be the nominee in 2016? They would have stopped him if they could.

What the party committees used to focus on was winning. Party leaders accepted the fact that Elizabeth Warren could not win a race in Alabama, nor could Pete Sessions be elected to the Senate in Massachusetts. The DNC and RNC worked to have the infrastructure in place to help in the general election after local voters chose candidates in primaries. This process worked. It allowed candidates to reflect the ideals and concerns of a region in an organic way—a way that candidates reflected the needs of those voting for them and not the needs of a few wealthy elites or the Washington, D.C., establishment.

The handing over of party functions to the donor class has ended that process and led to the litany of ideological purity tests the far right and far left demand...