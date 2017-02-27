Sanders 2020 Just Became Much More Likely With Tom Perez as DNC Chair | Observer

Congressman Keith Ellison announced his bid to run for DNC chair shortly after Hillary Clinton’s embarrassing defeat to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Ellison, one of a small handful of Congress members to endorse Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries, immediately became the preferred candidate for progressives. In addition to endorsements from Sanders and Our Revolution, Ellison received some surprising establishment backing, including from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid. But an apparent progressive becoming the next DNC chair irked many of the Democrats’ wealthy donors and establishment leadership, provoking the White House to push for former Secretary of Labor Tom Perez to emerge as the establishment-backed challenger to Ellison.

Despite Ellison making several concessions to the Democratic establishment—including reducing criticisms of Clinton from the left to GOP smears, failing to take any meaningful stances on proposed DNC reforms, and endorsing a billionaire donor’s bid to become the Florida Democratic Party chair—he came up short in convincing the pro-Clinton DNC members to elect him as DNC chair.

On February 25, the DNC elected Tom Perez. In the first round, Perez received 213.5 votes, one short vote of winning the election outright against Ellison, with 200 votes. After marginal candidates dropped out, Perez secured the position on the second ballot with 235 votes. Perez’s victory is another slight to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which has yet to receive a single concession from Democratic leadership.