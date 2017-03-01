Betsy DeVos Whitewashes the History of Black Colleges - The Daily Beast

No sooner did President Trump sign an executive order Thursday expressing support for historically-Black colleges and universities than his public-school loathing, voucher-obsessed Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, released an incredibly clueless statement claiming that HBCUs—a necessity born out of systemic racism and failed governance—were a shining example of school choice. “HBCUs are real pioneers when it comes to school choice,” said DeVos. “They are living proof that when more options are provided to students, they are afforded greater access and greater quality. Their success has shown that more options help students flourish." To call the only choice for generations of African Americans hungry for education another choice is profoundly wrong, the latest example of Trump and his team displaying a level of ignorance that should make everyone question their capacity to accomplish their vaguely stated goals. Here’s a brief history lesson on the final day of Black History Month for the secretary: