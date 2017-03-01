Hey Democrats: Don't let the DNC Race Distract From the Real Fight - The Daily Beast

I didn’t particularly have a horse in the race for DNC chair and in fact would have been happy to see Rep. Keith Ellison win. He is a Democrat, and I think the person who chairs the Democratic Party ought to be that, for starters. I like that he was willing to give up his day job to take the gig. And most of all, I thought if it’ll make some disgruntled people a little more gruntled, why not. But Tom Perez won Saturday afternoon. It was close. After the first ballot, it was Perez 213.5, Ellison 200 (224 needed to win). After that vote, I was made to understand that Ellison people thought they had the votes to win on the second ballot. But they didn’t. Perez added to his total, Ellison stayed at exactly 200, and fortunately, Donna Brazile didn’t pull a Beatty-Dunaway and announce the wrong winner. Ellison himself, who Perez promptly named as Deputy DNC Chair, took his defeat with grace. But as was to be expected, some of his supporters are turning this into a massive morality play. I was on my friend Mark Thompson’s Sirius/XM radio show Monday morning, and people were calling in and complaining about being sold out (Mark wasn’t having it, by the way). Then I read Dave Weigel’s thorough and fair-minded write-up in The Washington Post of why Ellison lost, and started reading through some of the 2,000-plus comments, most of which said the same thing.