Donald Trump Has Officially Gone Insane With Obama Wire Tap Claim - The Daily Banter

Trump's ludicrous claims will no doubt rile up his supporters who hang on his every word, but it further alienates him from the Washington establishment and every sane citizen in America. The spectacle of the President of the United States going on a completely unhinged Twitter rampage against his predecessor in the early hours of the weekend isn't just embarrassing, it is humiliating. Trump is single handedly destroying America's image around the world, and the only people who can stop him are too spineless to do their job.

Where does this all go? It is impossible to say, but given the never ending leaks, the non-stop lying, and the ongoing investigations into Trump's Russian connections, today's spectacular meltdown could well mark the beginning of the end.