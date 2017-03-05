Face the Nation transcript March 5, 2017: Leon Panetta Thinks We Need to Cut Entitlements

Take a look at this segment of the transcript:

DICKERSON: And how do you get -- you mentioned the sequester. That was the draconian budget cuts as a result of not reaching budget agreements.

How do you get that certainty in budgeting for the Defense Department or anywhere else, for that matter?

PANETTA: Well, John, what has to happen in this town -- and it hasn’t happened for a long time -- is that the president and the Congress have to come to a budget agreement that really deals with this $20 trillion debt that we face.

And the problem now is that they are all trying to do this by going after discretionary spending, which only constitutes a small part of the overall budget.

What you have got to do is put everything on the table. You have got to put entitlements, you have to put taxes, and you have to put discretionary. That’s what we did in the past. That’s how we got a balanced budget.

We are not going to be able to deal with the budget unless there is that kind of agreement. And that is essential, not only for purposes of the budget, but for the American people to understand what our priorities are for the future.

DICKERSON: The president has said he won’t touch Medicare.

PANETTA: Well, I think it is dangerous.

Any time you put something off -- you know, off the table, you are just asking for trouble. Entitlements make up two-thirds of the federal budget, for goodness’ sakes. You are not going to look at how you can develop cost controls on those programs? You will never be able to deal with a budget crisis if you just eliminate that whole area.