The Dangerous Stupidity of Blaming 'The Deep State' for Trump's Historic Incometency

After Trump won the election, one of the (many) questions that flashed through my mind was: "What the fuck is Alex Jones going to do now?" His entire shtick depends on him being the "enemy" of the government. But Trump is a good buddy of his and if the shape-changing lizard people and weather controlling helicopters are real, Trump would expose the truth. But since everything Alex Jones says is pure bullshit designed to prey upon the abject stupidity of his audience, what's a professional conman to do?

The answer is "The Deep State," a shadowy gathering of corporate, military and political elites that secretly control the government. Think The Illuminati but with less robes and virgin sacrifices. These are supposed to be the people behind the nonstop leaks from the intelligence community and they're behind the 100% made up (Alex Jones has the proof!) Russia story.

Normally, who gives a damn what Alex Jones and his rancid collection of con artists like Jerome Corsi of swiftboat fame and drooling inbreds like Dan Bidondi think? But with the tinfoil hat wearing Trump in the Oval Office looking for imaginary wiretaps and bleating out evidence-free conspiracies, it's become a serious problem. The hard right is, of course, eating it up because they need an enemy at all times; but instead of just appealing to the terminally ignorant, Jones' nonsense is now permeating a conservative movement desperately looking for any excuse to avoid admitting Trump was a disastrous mistake.

True to the right's inability to take any kind of personal responsibility, the phrase "Deep State" is cropping up more and more often when discussing Trump's bumbling failures and rapidly growing Russia problem: